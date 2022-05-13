Becki Newton is taking a turn for the dramatic with Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

Adapted from Michael Connelly’s bestselling books, the series centers on Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a down-on-his-luck defense attorney who prefers to work out of the backseat of his Lincoln as it’s driven around Los Angeles.

Mickey’s fortunes start to change when he inherits a colleague’s law practice and finds himself taking on a high-profile case that could make his career if it doesn’t lead to his demise first. Newton plays Lorna, a vital part of Mickey’s law practice and his second ex-wife.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is available now on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2022.