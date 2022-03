Music superstar Becky G and actor Sean Bankhead joined us live to preview MTV’s new reality series “Becoming a Popstar.”

Becky G and Sean join Joe Jonas on the show as judges in a competition to see who will become the next pop sensation.

Joe and Becky also serve as executive producers on the series. It premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday on MTV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 22, 2022.