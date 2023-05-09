Inglewood, California’s very own is hitting the road for her first-ever headlining tour.

Becky G announced a 16-date tour called Mis Casa, Tu Casa, via a post on Instagram.

“Mi gente… I cannot believe I get to finally announce MI CASA, TU CASA, my first-ever headlining tour! I’ve been dreaming of this moment my entire career,” her caption read. “I can’t wait to sing & dance with you guys, los quiero mucho mucho mucho y nos vemos pronto!”

The tour kicks off in Boston on Sept. 14. She will perform at The Novo in Los Angeles on Oct. 7. The 16-date tour wraps up on Oct. 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tickets go on sale May 12 at 10 a.m. PST on her website here.

The “Mayores” singer’s announcement comes weeks after performing at Coachella. She even received a key to the city of Coachella while in town for the annual event.