For over four decades Belinda Carlisle has made us dance and sing, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.

That’s of course if Diane Warren can help it.

The legendary songwriter happened to run into Carlisle’s son at Starbucks recently and she promptly told him to call his mom right then and there.

“She asked ‘what’s your mom doing? Let’s call her!'” explained the Go-Gos singer to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “She said ‘I have some hits for you.’ I was like ‘do I want to commit to this kind of thing?’ Then I went to the studio and I was completely blown away.”

“I was planning on really slowing down, but I guess that’s not meant to be,” she laughed.

Carlisle’s new music with Warren comes out in February.

There’s still an extraordinary demand for the “Heaven is a Place on Earth” singer and the Go-Gos. It was accurately depicted in the Showtime documentary “The Go-Gos.”

The singer credits the documentary for getting the rock band inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

When the women get together, they definitely pick up where they’ve left off.

“It’s like riding a bicycle,” she explained.

When it comes to performing, Carlisle makes sure to play what the fans love. That means a mix of her solo and Go-Gos material.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she exclaimed.

The last time she performed in the L.A. area was at USC in 2019.

Carlisle is performing at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Oct. 27.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.