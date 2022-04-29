Hannah Berner has been on Bravo’s “Summer House”, she is climbing the comedic ladder ,she has two podcasts out, and all while she is getting ready for her wedding.

Hannah talked about her to podcast “Berning in Hell” and “Giggly Squad” with gal pal Paige DeSorbo. She also talked to us about her upcoming marriage to fellow comedian Des Bishop.

You can keep up with Hannah at hannahberner.com and you can find her podcast in all streaming devices.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2022.