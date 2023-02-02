FILE – This July 14, 2019 file photo shows Beyonce at the “Lion King” premiere in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Big news for the L.A. Beyhive.

SoFi Stadium announced a second show of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour at the Inglewood venue in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

“SECOND SHOW ADDED,” the stadium’s post read. “Due to overwhelming demand, @beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at #SoFiStadium on September 3! Register now for access to tickets.”

The superstar is set to play on Sept. 2 and 3 at the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers’ home.

The Sept. 2 date was the original show date.

KTLA reached out to SoFi Stadium and a rep confirmed the second show. It is also mentioned on Ticketmaster’s main page for the tour.

On Wednesday, the “Crazy in Love” singer’s tour announcement sent fans into a frenzy flocking to her website to register for presales.

The global tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and lands in the United States on July 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This is Beyonce’s first solo tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour.

In 2018, she and her husband Jay-Z trotted the globe for their On The Run II tour.