It’s that time of year again, when former President Obama shares his favorite songs and books of the summer.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” explained the former President on Twitter. “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” topped the list of 44 songs, with “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” by Harry Styles and The Spinners’ “Mighty Love.” The 44th President also included Rosalía’s “Saoko” and “Ojitos Lindos” from Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo.

Some hip-hop on the list included Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” “When I B On That Mic” by Rakim and Lil Yachty’s “Split/ Whole Time.”

Obama’s list included some classics like “Blue in the Green” by Miles Davis, Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” Al Green’s “I Can’t Get Next to You,” Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.”

His summer reading list was comprised of 14 titles.

“I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far,” Obama tweeted. “What have you been reading this summer?”

“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel topped the list with “Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein coming in second place. Jennifer Egan’s “The Candy House” came in at third.

Other titles include “Velvet in the Night” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, “The School for Good Mothers,” by Jessamine Chan and “Mouth to Mouth” by Antoine Wilson.

For basketball fans, Obama included “Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks.”

The next round of lists will be towards the end of the year with a wrap-up of his favorite movies, music and books.