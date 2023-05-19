Beyonce demanded respect on her check, and that’s definitely the case here in California.

The superstar and her husband Jay-Z are now the proud owners of the most expensive home ever in the Golden State, reports TMZ.

The “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” hitmakers paid a whopping $200 million for a 30,000-square-foot home in the Paradise Cove area in Malibu. It’s appropriately nicknamed Billionaires’ Row.

The site claims the estate is the second most expensive real estate deal in the country. Number one is a $238 million New York City apartment.

Believe it or not, the couple got a deal on the home, as it was listed for $295 million, the entertainment site reported.

This isn’t the couple’s only California property. Jay, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and Beyonce purchased an $88 million Bel-Air mansion back in 2017, which is now close to about $100 due to reported changes.

The Carters’ new home in California is reportedly designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, who is also designing the house Kanye West bought in Malibu.

The difference is, their home sits on eight acres and overlooks the Pacific Ocean while Ye’s is near the highway and close to other homes.

The power couple’s property is mostly made of concrete, according to Patch.com.

Morley Construction’s website shows photos of the home’s exterior, which took 7,645 cubic yards of concrete.

The house was reportedly owned and built by William Bell, a soap opera producer and one of the biggest art collectors in the world.

The sale of the home reportedly happened privately.