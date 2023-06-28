Two children of destiny are helping give back to their home state in a major way.

Beyonce and Kelly Rowland are teaming up with officials in Harris County to develop permanent housing for the homeless in Midtown- an area of Houston, Texas.

The superstars are childhood friends and both were the original members of the girl group, Destiny’s Child.

The women along with city leaders will create 31 new housing units for unhoused people in the area, reports Houston Chronicle.

The collaboration was announced on Tuesday and the plan will use “$7.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to develop housing at the Bread of Life gymnasium at 2019 Crawford Street.”

City officials say they’re planning an even bigger housing initiative when Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour stops there in September.

“Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homeless in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we’ve been able to hold that reduction,” Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a press conference Tuesday morning. “We just did the homeless count again, so it’s initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter whose behind it, but it’s especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time.”

Beyonce will perform at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sept. 24 and 24.