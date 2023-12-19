Who run the world?

Beyoncé’s concert film.

The superstar revealed her movie “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” will expand to theaters in other countries.

Beyoncé made the announcement on Instagram early Tuesday morning after fan sites reported her website was down. This caused the Beyhive to buzz with speculation that their Queen was up to something.

“Okay, okay. Y’all didn’t have to break my website,” the singer said in the video posted to the platform. “But I told y’all, the renaissance is not over.

Fans speculated the highly-anticipated visuals from the “Renaissance” album were going to finally be released or Beyoncé was going back on tour.

The film will now also be shown in theaters in Brazil, Italy, Thailand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Hungary, Andorra, Romania, Bulgaria and Mongolia.

Once the announcement was made, fans took to social media to react to the news.

“B—h I thought Beyoncé was about to announce a second leg of the ‘Renaissance World Tour,’” posted BeyHiveHD on X, formerly Twitter.

“Beyoncé and Parkwood Entertainment are so UNSERIOUS. They had us thinking that the visuals and live album were coming tonight. We were delusional for HOURS. Sick,” another X user posted.

“Me immediately making an executive decision that I’m booking a flight to any African country that she is performing in. None and she talking (about) theaters this early in the morning. You funny Bey,” commented one follower on the Instagram post.

“Not I thought I was gonna have to go to Japan. I was about to sell my car or something,” commented another.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” hit theaters in the United States on Dec. 1 and opened to rave reviews.