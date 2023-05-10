This is the moment that BeeHive fans all over the world have been waiting for.

The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, has officially kicked off her Renaissance Tour in Stockholm, Sweden.

Fans quickly rushed to TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms to share clips of the singer’s first solo tour performance since her 2016 Formation World Tour.

Carter opened her show with her smash hit, “Dangerously in Love” from her first studio album. According to several quickly spreading video clips, the pop singer also performed a blend of her earlier fan favorites including “Flaws and All,” “Drunk in Love” and “I Care” mixed with hits from “Renaissance” including “That Girl,” “Alien Superstar,” and “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

The “Cuff It” queen launched her “Renaissance” album dedicated to her late Uncle Johnny in July 2022 that caused a major culture shift, social frenzy, and dance movement. The album amassed nine Grammy nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, and took home four awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Although Queen Bey has not released the “Renaissance” visuals, tickets for the first stop in her tour sold out at the 50,000-seat Friends Arena to fans who were excited to see the album come to life in person.

“I’m sorry, but Beyoncé is definitely the best performer alive!!” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Now that’s how you open a tour,” another user wrote.

The highly anticipated tour will land in the United States on July 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.