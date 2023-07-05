Pittsburgh wasn’t ready for this jelly, apparently.

Beyonce’s show on Aug. 3 in the Steel City has been canceled, leaving many ticketholders disappointed.

Acrisure Stadium made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately, the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will not be taking place,” the tweet read. “Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase.”

Queen Bey’s next concert will take place in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 29 and in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 5.

The “Cuff It” singer’s tour heads to Southern California in September.

She’ll perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sept. 1, 2 and 4.