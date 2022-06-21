The internet and Beyhive is “crazy in love” over Beyoncé’s new song.

On Monday night, Queen Bey dropped her highly anticipated single “Break My Soul.” Earlier in the day, the singer announced the song would be released at midnight East Coast time. However, it was surprisingly dropped hours earlier via Tidal, Jay-Z’s music streaming service.

While there’s no music video just yet, the artist did release the artwork for the single on social media.

“You won’t break my soul,” the singer belts out over the dance beat hitting the feelings of everyone looking to reach the end of the pandemic. The dance track features New Orleans bounce rapper, Big Freedia, and has nods to the 1993 dance hit “Show Me Love” by Robin S.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé and Freedia have worked together. The pair collaborated back in 2016 on her hit “Formation.” The New Orleans artist tweeted, “It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyoncé once again,” the rapper said. “I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful Lord. Someone please catch me.”

“Break My Soul” is the first single off the “Halo” singer’s seventh album “Renaissance.”

The album is due out on July 29.