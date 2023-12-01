The BeyHive is buzzing, and not just because Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour movie is now in theaters, but also because she surprised fans with new music.

The “Dangerously in Love” singer debuted a new song during the credits of her new film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

Her new song “My House” was co-produced by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter The Dream.

The hard-hitting beat and mood of the song contain that Houston flavor, which pays homage to Queen Bey’s hometown.

“B—h I carried / When I grow up I’m gon’ buy me a (house) / Make love in the (house) / Stay up late in this (house) / Don’t give a f–k about my (house) / Then get the f–k up out my (house).”

The lyrics, while no-nonsense, do have a powerful message.

“I will always love you, but I will never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself,” she says in a moment in the song. “Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time, this is real love!”

The 32-time Grammy Award winner’s concert movie premiered in Los Angeles over the weekend and in London on Thursday.

The film chronicles the singer’s successful world tour, which grossed $580 million. It kicked off in May and wrapped up in October.

The global superstar also released merchandise tied to the film. The items include a variety of graphic t-shirts, jackets, fans, tote bags and more.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is in theaters now.