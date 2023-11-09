Move out the way!

A new trailer for Beyoncé’s upcoming concert film dropped early Thursday morning.

“I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time, reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being. Assembly line frequency as I tap my MPC,” Queen Bey is heard saying over a video montage of her Renaissance World Tour.

Beyhive members will recognize the monologue from the tour itself.

The “Cuff It” singer continues her narration, getting more personal this time as photos and videos of her husband, Jay-Z, and three children flash on the screen.

“In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough to balance motherhood and being on this stage,” she explained. “It just reminds me of who I really am.”

The trailer then transitions into her hit song “I’m That Girl” from her album “Renaissance.” The song’s famous lyrics of “these muthaf—as ain’t stopping me” play over the tour’s most dynamic moments.

The trailer ends with the 2022 hit “Break My Soul” while showing off the Beyhive’s elaborate costumes from the various show dates.

Beyoncé’s concert film is definitely going to be a party with high-energy performances and bumping music.

To add the experience, fan accounts found the possible special edition “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” popcorn tins and drink cups. The large fountain cup drink appears to go for $12.99 while the popcorn tin runs for $22.99.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” hits theaters on Dec. 1.