FILE – Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Vivid Seats has launched a national ticket giveaway to help one Beyhive member see Beyonce during her “Renaissance World Tour” at the location of their choosing.

To enter the contest, fans will have to download the official Vivid Seats app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, and play the Beyonce trivia game in the game center.

The more times people play the game, the more chances they have of winning tickets, according to a news release.

No purchase is necessary to enter the contest. The winner, which will be chosen on Aug. 28, will get two tickets to one of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour shows.

The “Alien Superstar” singer will perform at Sofi Stadium on Sept. 1, 2 and 4 before heading to Vancouver, Seattle and Dallas later in the month.

Tickets to the September shows in Inglewood are still available on the Ticketmaster website. Ticket prices vary depending on the night.