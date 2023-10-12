Who run the world? From this summer’s concert sales, it’s these two women.

Fresh off her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé attended the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Just after midnight, Swift posted a short clip to Instagram with two of the superstars sitting front row of the theater, playfully posing and throwing popcorn. The “Lavender Haze” singer praised the Queen Bey, saying she’s been a guiding light throughout her career.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé at the premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, 2023. Photo: Instagram: Taylor Swift.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift wrote in her caption. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Taylor Swift (C) with dancers and band attend the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on Oct. 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Much like Swift, Beyonce is having a concert film. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 1.

The premiere of Swift’s concert film was indeed a star-studded event. Besides the “Cuff It” singer, other stars in attendance included Molly Sims, Karamo Brown, Adam Sandler, Flava Flav, Maren Morris, Julia Garner, Simu Liu, Jennifer Meyer, Mariska Hargitay, Hayley Kiyoko and owner of The Grove Rick Caruso.

Flavor Flav arrives for the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert movie world premiere at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles, California on Oct.11, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The entire outdoor mall was closed all day for the premiere at the AMC Theatre.

Sky 5 got images of the red carpet and spotted Swift in a lavish strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown. Fans noted it was a nod to the upcoming release of her album “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

She took photos with fans before heading into the theater to view the film with 2,000 lucky Swifties who got the invite.

Taylor Swift attends “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on Oct. 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Along with the big premiere, Swift announced that her movie is out now – a full day early.

She posted to X, formerly Twitter, saying:

“Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand, we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!” she wrote. “We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.”

“Getting in the car now,” she ended her note with.

We’re getting in the getaway car now, Taylor!