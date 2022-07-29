The time has finally come.

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh studio album “Renaissance” was released overnight, which is the first of a three-part project.

She also dropped an 18-second video to social media teasing the release along with corresponding lyric videos to each song on YouTube.

Limited edition merchandise tied to the album is also being sold on her website for just a week. The items include rhinestone black gloves, hoodies, graphic tees, a durag, blanket, keychains, earrings and more.

Moments before fans were able to take a listen, the singer took to her website and social media to address the album leak from two days ago.

“So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she penned in a post on her website. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

“Thank you for your unwavering support,” she continued. “Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.”

“I love you deep,” she said in her sign-off.

The “Crazy in Love” singer said she spent three years over the pandemic putting the project together.

“A time to be still, but also a time I found to be most creative,” she said in a statement ahead of the release.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she continued. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She thanked her three children, husband Jay-Z, her parents and her late-Uncle Jonny for their support and creative influence.

Beyoncé called her uncle, who was gay, her “godmother” and said he was the first person to expose her “to a lot of the music and culture that served as inspiration for this album.”

“Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long,” she continued. “This is a celebration for you.”

Back in 2019, Beyoncé first spoke about her uncle when she and Jay-Z were given the Vanguard Award from the GLAAD Media Awards for their ally ship within the LGBTQ+ community.

She called her uncle the “most fabulous gay man I’ve ever met.”

“He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting,” she said in the speech. “Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived. I’m hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQIA rights are human rights.”

“Renaissance” is the superstar’s first album in six years.

The album is available on all music streaming platforms.