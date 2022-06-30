We’re inching towards the release of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated album “Renaissance.”

As we wait with bated breath, the singer released the album’s cover art to social media. It shows the “Lemonade” singer atop a digital-like horse, while she wears a barely-there silver and bejeweled bikini. Her long hair cascades past her back.

The photo is reminiscent of Lady Godiva. However, given the energy of the photo and the album’s first single, “Break My Soul,” it could be paying homage to Bianca Jagger’s famous photo of her on a horse while inside Studio 54.

Along with the photo, Beyoncé also explained the inspiration behind her seventh studio album.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” the “Crazy in Love” singer explained on Instagram. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she continued to write. “A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Over a week ago, Beyoncé released the dance track “Break My Soul.” It features New Orleans bounce rapper, Big Freedia, and has nods to the 1993 dance hit “Show Me Love” by Robin S. It’s apparent, she wants her Bey Hive to dance this summer.

“I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are,” she penned.

“Renaissance” is set to be released July 29.