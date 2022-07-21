We’re just a little more than a week away from the release of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh studio album “Renaissance.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the “Formation” singer released the official track list to the album via her Instagram stories. The graphic showed 16 songs in total for the album.

They include:

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Church Girl

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Move

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance

On Thursday, the album’s producers and collaborators were revealed via Apple Music. Some of the big names include Jay-Z (aka S. Carter), Skrillex, 070 Shake, Drake, Pharrell William, The-Dream and Raphael Saadiq. Some other major producers include Mike Dean, Hit Boy and Nova Wave.

According to fanpage, BeyLegion, sample credits on the album include “Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, James Brown, Teena Marie, Twinkie Clark, Kilo Ali, and Moi Renee.”

In late June, the “Dream Girls” star released the album’s first single “Break My Soul.” It featured New Orleans bounce rapper, Big Freedia, and has nods to the 1993 dance hit “Show Me Love” by Robin S.

“Renaissance” is set to be released July 29.

Beyoncé’s last studio album was in 2016 when she released “Lemonade.”