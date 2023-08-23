Beyonce wants you to ramp up your energy and style in the final phase of her Renaissance World Tour.

The “Alien Superstar” posted a message to her Beyhive on Tuesday night via her Instagram Story and her website.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows Aug. 23- Sept. 22!”

The singer then explained that she’s trying to create a “human disco ball each night” so everyone can “mirror each other’s joy.”

Instagram: Beyonce

“Virgo season together in the house of chrome,” she further added.

“See you there!” she concluded her note.

The Renaissance World Tour stops at SoFi Stadium for three shows starting Sept. 1, 2 and 4.

The tour began on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and wraps up in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1.