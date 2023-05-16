Beyonce fans, please do not be alarmed and remain calm.

While Queen Bey is currently overseas for her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour, she apparently has another project in the works — but it doesn’t appear to be music related.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, the “Cuff It” singer posted a photo of herself curling her hair in, what looks like, her own hair and makeup room.

The second photo in the post is of a young Beyonce getting her hair set in rollers. The third and final photo of the post is a handwritten letter by the superstar explaining how the beauty salon has played an integral part in her story.

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she penned. “Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done.”

She then explained how that experience helped shape her.

“I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” she continued. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women.”

Then the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed a hint about her upcoming venture.

“Having learned so much on my own hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy,” she explained. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with speculation as to what this message could mean.

“She said ‘gather your coins. Haircare line coming soon!'” wrote one fan.

“Where do I stand in line?” asked another.

“Run me that Beyonce flat iron,” another one commented.

While the Beyhive will have to wait with bated breath on what exactly this message means, they’ll be ready.