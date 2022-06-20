In just a matter of hours, we will all have new music from Beyoncé.

The “Be Alive” singer announced via social media that she’ll be releasing new music at the stroke of Midnight on Tuesday for fans on the East Coast. For West Coast fans, that single should drop at 9 p.m. tonight.

Of course in true Beyoncé fashion, she let her Beyhive know very subtlety by changing her Instagram bio to read “6. BREAK MY SOUL mightnight ET.” One could presume this means that it’s track number six off of her upcoming album “Renaissance.”

“Break My Soul” will be the “Ivy Park” owner’s first single off her new album since her 2016 “Lemonade” album.

Right now, fans can preorder the album on her website. The “RENAISSANCE” box set comes with a CD, t-shirt, collectible box, poster and a 28-page photo booklet. The whole set is $39.99 and will begin shipping when the album is released on July 29. However, Pose 1 and Pose 4 are sold out.

Those using Spotify or Apple Music can pre-save it here.

Beyonce’s long-awaited seventh album “Renaissance” will be released on July 29th.