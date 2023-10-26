Beyoncé’s movie is going global.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” is set to hit movie theaters in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean, AMC Theaters announced in a news release.

Tickets will be available starting Nov. 9.

The concert film follows the “Alien Superstar” singer’s journey on the Renaissance World Tour, which began in Stockholm, Sweden, and wrapped up in Kansas City, Missouri. The 56-show tour spanned 30 cities and 12 countries.

The show was praised for “creating a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who traveled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance.”

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

The film’s premiere will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 25 and in London on Nov. 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” hits theaters around the world on Dec. 1.

The film will be shown on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with multiple showtimes throughout the day.

Domestic showtime tickets will start at $22 plus tax, with “comparable pricing at international locations,” AMC said.

The movie will also be available in IMAX, Dolby Cinema and other branded premium large-format screens.