Beyhive it’s time to get in formation, this is not a drill.

Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour is coming via a post on Instagram and website early Wednesday morning.

The post shows her donning a revealing silver bodysuit that’s also seen on the cover of the “Renaissance” album, along with a shimmering cowboy hat as she sits atop a matching horse.

“RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023,” the caption read.

On the “Alien Superstar” singer’s website is a list of all the tour stops with sale dates pending.

The tour is set to begin on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. It will stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sept. 2.

The tour follows the July 2022 release of her album “Renaissance.”

This is Queen Bey’s first tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour, following the release of her album “Lemonade.”