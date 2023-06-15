The kick-off of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is believed to have caused an inflation hike in Sweden.

Queen Bey’s tour started in Stockholm last month with two shows.

The concerts attracted fans from all over the world and apparently made a mark on the country’s economy with an increased demand for hotels and restaurants.

“Sweden reported higher-than-expected inflation of 9.7% in May,” according to the BBC.

Michael Grahn, an economist at Danske Bank, believes the “Alien Superstar” singer’s shows contributed to about 0.2% points to inflation last month.

“Beyonce’s start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have coloured May inflation, how much is uncertain, but probably 0.2 p.p. of the 0.3 p.p that hotels/restaurants added. Perhaps also hiked concert ticket prices (recreation). Otherwise as expected,” he tweeted.

Grahn does expect to see prices reverse this month.

However, there are predictions that Bruce Springsteen’s concerts next month could have a similar effect.