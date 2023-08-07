Queen Bey looked out for her Beyhive in a major way this weekend.

The Maryland stop of her Renaissance World Tour got off to a rocky start when heavy rain and lightning caused fans to shelter in place. More than 50,000 people were stuck waiting at FedEx Field for the show to start.

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter-in-place order,” the venue tweeted. “Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience.”

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Close to two hours later, the stadium provided an update saying that “We’re all clear. Fans may return to their seats.”

The “Crazy in Love” singer hit the stage, once it was safe to do so, and performed for the full time in the rain.

Due to the delay, a lot of fans who had taken public transit to the show were worried about having to find a different way to get home.

But, leave it to Beyonce to save the day.

Her tour funded $100,000 for an additional hour of DC Metro service so fans could get home.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement.

“The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

The Renaissance World Tour makes its way to Southern California in September. Beyonce will perform at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Sept. 1, 2 and 4.