About five years ago, Angela Witherspoon and her husband, the late John Witherspoon, created a foundation to benefit artists in need.

It all started when Witherspoon heard that actress Rosalind Cash of “The Omega Man” had to utilize the SAG-AFTRA emergency fund.

After she was told that story, the “Soul Plane” actress made a vow to help others. She and her husband created an emergency fund for actors, musicians, comics and writers.

“If you’re up against it, you’re about to get evicted, you’ve got big medical bills, somebody dies and you don’t have money to bury them, call me,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I try to answer the call within a couple of days.”

To further support the Witherspoons’ foundation, there will be a star-studded benefit hosted by comedian and former MTV VJ Bill Bellamy.

“I’m literally supporting this event in the biggest ways. I’m getting all my comedian friends to come through,” Bellamy explained. “We really want to make it a night of laughter for a great cause.”

You can attend “A Night of Dinner, Comedy, Art, and Music” at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Oct. 18. There will be performances by Bellamy, Kym Whitley, D.L. Hughley, Shawn Wayans and Caroline Rhea. Head here for tickets.

This is all to benefit the Angela and John Witherspoon Family Foundation for the Arts.