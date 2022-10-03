Actor Billy Eichner took to social media on Sunday to address the poor box office numbers for his film “Bros.”

The Universal film landed in fourth place at the box office this past weekend, earning $4.8 million, according to Variety. It’s the first gay rom-com released by a major studio.

Not only does Eichner star in “Bros,”, he also wrote and produced the film. He took to Twitter on Sunday to address the box office numbers, and to explain how proud he is of the groundbreaking movie.

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold-out theater playing ‘BROS’ in LA. The audience howled with laughter from start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out,” Eichner tweeted on Sunday. “It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie.”

While he appreciated this feat, he did acknowledge some backlash the film received.

“Rolling Stone already has ‘Bros’ on the list of the best comedies of the 21st century,” he continued to explain. “What’s also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content (Uni convinced them not to).”

Eichner then tweeted about the box office numbers.

“That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc., straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for ‘Bros.’ and that’s disappointing, but it is what it is,” he said.

The “Parks and Recreation” actor urged people who haven’t seen the film, to head to their nearest theater to do so.

“Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see ‘BROS’ tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often,” he exclaimed. “I love this movie so much. GO ‘BROS’!!!”