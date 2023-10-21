Billy from ‘Saw X’ crashes KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News

You may have seen Billy from ‘Saw X’ on KTLA before, most likely when he crept into Kimberly Cheng’s live report this past September.

This time around, Billy decided to “play a game” at the studio with the KTLA weekend crew when he made an appearance on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday.

During the 8:38 a.m. stretch led by KTLA 5’s Pedro Rivera, the lights and music abruptly cut out, and Billy himself crept into the studio on his signature tricycle.

Billy from ‘Saw X’ decided to “play a game” with the KTLA staff when he made an appearance on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Pedro, along with co-anchor Lauren Lyster, weatherman Kirk Hawkins and entertainment reporter Doug Kolk were all stunned by his appearance.

Billy wasn’t done there; as the 8 a.m. show wrapped up, he appeared in the newsroom, almost as if he was reporting himself.

‘Saw X’ is now playing in theaters and is available on Premium Video on Demand.