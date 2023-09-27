A normal live shot on the KTLA 5 News was interrupted by a creepy guest on Friday.

Billy the Puppet from the “Saw” movie series, who is known for his frightening rhetoric of riding on a tricycle and asking victims if they “want to play a game,” rode his classic trike behind KTLA 5’s Kimberly Cheng as she reported on concerns over new UCLA dormitory sizes.

Billy the Puppet from the “Saw” horror film franchise creeps into KTLA’s Kimberley Cheng’s

live shot in Westwood on Sept. 22, 2023. (KTLA)

This is not the first time Billy has made a public appearance promoting the new installment in the “Saw” franchise; he has “hacked” several social media pages poking fun at moviegoers’ insatiable demand for new content, and the film series has just released a new advertisement that takes inspiration from a 2021 AMC Theaters ad featuring Nicole Kidman.

“Saw X” hits theaters on Sept. 29.