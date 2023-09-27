A normal live shot on the KTLA 5 News was interrupted by a creepy guest on Friday.
Billy the Puppet from the “Saw” movie series, who is known for his frightening rhetoric of riding on a tricycle and asking victims if they “want to play a game,” rode his classic trike behind KTLA 5’s Kimberly Cheng as she reported on concerns over new UCLA dormitory sizes.
This is not the first time Billy has made a public appearance promoting the new installment in the “Saw” franchise; he has “hacked” several social media pages poking fun at moviegoers’ insatiable demand for new content, and the film series has just released a new advertisement that takes inspiration from a 2021 AMC Theaters ad featuring Nicole Kidman.
“Saw X” hits theaters on Sept. 29.