Pray tell, who’s finally getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today?

It’s none other than the talented Billy Porter.

The actor, singer, director, composer and playwright struck a pose on the star-lined street Thursday morning to accept the honor.

“I’m just so blessed and so grateful to be here,” the Pittsburgh native gushed. “James Baldwin said ‘It’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace,’ and as you all know, I take that job very seriously.”

In an emotional acceptance speech, the singer explained how this moment debunked previous lies told to him growing up.

“I’ve heard a lot of things in my life: ‘You’re too Black. You’re too gay, too loud, too extra, too flamboyant. Homosexuality is an abomination, you are an abomination, you will never be blessed.’ We know that’s a lie. That theory no longer has any credibility,” he exclaimed.

The “American Horror Story” actor dedicated the honor to his mother, who currently resides at the Actor’s Fund Nursing Home.

“Mom, you’re the personification of what true Christianity means. Your willingness to embrace what you don’t understand with unconditional love is a template the world would benefit from employing,” Porter said.

Lastly, Porter dedicated the moment to “all those who are struggling. It’s been a rough couple of years for us all. None of us are alright and that is alright. Together we will heal.”

“Just breathe. It’s all good. When we love collectively and in unison, we win.”

Porter made a name for himself on Broadway and won two Tony Awards. In 2019, he won an Emmy for his role as Pray Tell in FX’s “Pose.” He also received a Grammy for the cast album of “Kinky Boots.”

He also has several director credits to his name and released his first literary project “Unprotected” last year.

The actor’s star is located on Hollywood Boulevard near the Pantages Theatre.