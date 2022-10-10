Billy Zane is an award-winning actor who went toe-to-toe with Leonardo DiCaprio in “Titanic.”

It turns out, being on the set of the Oscar-winning film inspired him to pursue another art form-painting.

“In ’97, I had a lot of downtime, and we were filming in Mexico. It was an inspiring location for an artist of any expression,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

While it may sound intimidating to stand before a blank canvas and create a piece of art, the actor found it was similar to another craft.

“I’m an abstract expressionist, which is action painting,” Zane said. “The technique is a little more physical and improvisational, and is slightly kindred to acting.”

“The Phantom” actor’s art is also a form of upcycling, as he paints with recycled materials most of the time. His work has amassed several collectors worldwide with shows in Budapest, London, Milan, and Los Angeles.

You can see Zane’s art exhibit “Action” from now until Nov. 26 at the Speedy Gallery in Santa Monica.