Blake Horstmann is no stranger to reality TV, he has been a part of “The Bachelor” franchise, and now he is starring in an all new series, “All Star Shore.” This series is also a successor to the infamous “Jersey Shore.”

This time around Horstmann isn’t looking for love, he is looking to compete and cash in the $150,000 prize waiting at the end of the game.

“All Star Shore” has gathered some of TV’s top reality stars from all over the world and are having them compete for the high stakes prize. This is not your normal competition show, it’s the “first-ever party competition show” said Blake, so of course ,there is going to be some drama and a lot of partying along the way.

Even though Blake did not come on this show looking for love, he has certainly found it in Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” Giannina Gibelli.

For competition by day and raging parties by night, you can watch “All Star Shore” on Paramount+ now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 12, 2022.