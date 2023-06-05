Anna Shay of the Netflix hit “Bling Empire” has died.

Her family issued a statement on Monday and explained she passed away after suffering a stroke at 62 years old.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” the statement obtained by People read. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

“Bling Empire” follows the lives of a group of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites in Los Angeles.

Ever since she appeared on the first season of the reality show back in 2021, her lavish lifestyle and no-nonsense attitude won over fans. She starred in the show’s three seasons.

She also ended up being a mother-figure to some of her castmates.

Her costar Kelly Mi Li took to social media to pay homage to the matriarch following her passing.

“RIP @annashay93. You are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever,” she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the pair embracing in a hug.

The L.A. socialite was described as the wealthiest person in the series.

According to NBC News, her father was Edward Shay, the founder of the American defense and government services contractor Pacific Architects and Engineers.

Shay leaves behind her son, Kenny Kemp, and her grandchildren.