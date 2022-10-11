It looks like the original members of Blink-182 have put all the small things behind them, and are set to hit the stage once again.

In a cheeky video posted on the band’s website, Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge confirm that the trio has reunited.

They even have new music on the horizon, with a new single, “Edging” set to be released on Oct. 14.

The Southern California rock band is also going back on tour. It’s set to kick off in Mexico in March 2023 and will make its way to the United States just two months later.

The “All the Small Things” rockers will make a stop at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on June 16.

The tour is due to wrap up in February 2024 in New Zealand.

It’s been a long road for this reunion.

DeLonge and Hoppus created Blink-182 in 1992. Their debut album “Cheshire Cat” dropped in 1995. Barker joined just after the band’s original drummer, Scott Raynor, was expelled in 1998.

In 1999 the band exploded with their multi-platinum album “Enema of the State,” which featured the hit singles “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things?”

Fun Fact: a portion of “What’s My Age Again?” was filmed inside the KTLA 5 studios.

Back in 2005, the band went on an “indefinite hiatus.” In 2008, Barker was involved in a plane crash, where he was one of two survivors. The incident prompted the band to reunite in 2009 and go back on tour.

After the release of their 2011 album “Neighborhoods,” the band toured for a bit longer until DeLonge exited the group in 2015.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Oct. 17 at 10:00 a.m. local time.