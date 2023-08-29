What happens when you cut prices for a popular amusement by, in some places, 75%?

If you bought a ticket for National Cinema Day on Sunday, you paid just four dollars a ticket.

Of course, many people took advantage of the deal.

More than 8.5 million tickets were sold on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter and participating theaters saw an increase in attendance by five percent compared to last year. In 2022, tickets were sold for $3.

While moviegoers appreciated the low ticket prices, some movie studios were pleased with how this impacted their films.

(L-R) Bruna Marquezine, Xolo Maridueña and Angel Manuel Soto speak onstage as they promote the upcoming film “Blue Beetle” during the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Blue Beetle,” which was expected to drop 61% in its second weekend, actually got a boost in attendance because of National Cinema Day. The cheaper tickets reduced the drop to 49%, that’s according to The Wrap.

When it comes to “sheer grosses” from the cheap ticket day, “Barbie” came in at number one with $5.7 million. “Blue Beetle” came in at second with $5.5 million and the newest film, “Gran Turismo” raked in $4.7 million.

Michael O’Leary, the president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners explained to THR how this is a good sign for the movie industry.

“The positive response to National Cinema Day is just another reminder of how much people love going to the movie theater,” said O’Leary. “These numbers show us that the future of exhibition is strong and that consumer enthusiasm for the theatrical experience continues unabated.”