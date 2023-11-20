CBS is saying goodbye to the Reagans.

The hit police drama series “Blue Bloods” is coming to an end.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Bridget Moynahan and Vanessa Ray star in the series about a fictional multigenerational family in law enforcement.

The show’s 14th and final season, which will return next year now that writers and actors are back to work, will be in two parts, according to Deadline.

Season 14 will premiere Feb. 16, 2024, and will end in the fall of 2024. It will consist of 18 episodes in total, according to the outlet.

The cast of “Blue Bloods” (L-R) Will Estes, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Tom Selleck attend the 2010 CBS UpFront at Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center on May 19, 2010 in New York City. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

The first 10 will air first, with the last eight continuing in the fall.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true. I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.”

“Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

The fictional family’s Sunday dinner was the main anchor of the show.

“Blue Bloods” was a mainstay of CBS’ Friday night lineup since its launch in September 2010.

“’Blue Bloods’ will forever be a beloved part of CBS’s legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said in a joint statement obtained by Deadline.

The announcement comes after the network announced that “Young Sheldon” will also end next year.