The apple doesn’t fall far from the talented tree in the Carter family.

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, surprised fans when she appeared during her mom’s Renaissance World Tour stop in Paris, France.

The 11-year-old stunned fans with her moves as she made her way to the front of the stage looking cool in an all-silver ensemble and matching sunglasses.

She danced to two songs, “My Power” and “Black Parade” on Friday evening, while Serena Willams, Megan Thee Stallion, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and more celebrities were in attendance.

Blue’s maternal grandmother, Tina Lawson, posted a video of the performance to social media declaring how proud she was.

“Smooth with it Blue Ivy. Performing at Paris Concert!” the caption read on her Instagram post.

The praise didn’t stop there.

Beyonce took to Instagram on Monday morning to gush about her daughter’s first performance on her tour.

“My beautiful firstborn. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” the record-holding Grammy award winner’s post read.

Beyonce is currently on the international leg of her global tour.

The Renaissance World Tour stops in Inglewood on Sept. 1, 2 and 4.