“Saturday Night Live” favorites, Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam joined us to talk about their starring roles in the animated hoot of a series, “Nature Cat.”

The new “Nature Cat” escapades are part of PBS Kids’ “Explore the Outdoors” programming lineup, which aims to help grow kids and families’ understanding of the environment and sustainability, while inspiring time spent outdoors.

“Nature Cat” which will be launching a week of brand-new episodes on PBS Kids starting May 9.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 5, 2022.