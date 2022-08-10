NSYNC, lr are Joey, J.C., Justin, Chris and Lance in concert at the Rose Bowl, June 9, 2000. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Say “bye, bye, bye” to your typical weekend brunch.

A new pop-up is coming to Los Angeles at the end of the month and in September for those reminiscent of the boy bands of the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s.

Bucketlisters.com

L.A.’s Boy Band Brunch is coming to the Bourbon Room in Hollywood and will bring together fans of all your favorite groups from New Kids on the Block, Backstreet Boys, Hanson and *NSYNC.

General admission is $50, and it will include the main entrée and “welcome beverage.”

Dates for the pop-up are Aug. 27 and 28 and Sept. 10 and 25.

Head here for more information and to signup on the waitlist.