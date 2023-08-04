Mark Margolis, a longtime actor perhaps best known for his role as Hector Salamanca in the prestigious television show “Breaking Bad,” has died at the age of 83, according to publicist Henry Eshelman.

Margolis died Thursday in New York City after “a short illness,” according to Eshelman’s statement.

In addition to his role as the gangster Salamanca, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award, Margolis acted in prominent roles in 1983’s “Scarface” with Al Pacino and the HBO show “Oz.”

He also worked on multiple projects with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, including “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream.”

Margolis is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Margolis; their son, actor Morgan Margolis; and three grandchildren.

