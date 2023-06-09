Mike Batayeh, an actor and comedian perhaps best known for his role in “Breaking Bad,” has died at 52.

A representative for Batayeh told PEOPLE that he died from a heart attack while asleep at his Michigan home on June 1.

He had no history of heart problems, a family member told TMZ.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” his family said in a statement.

Batayeh played the role of Dennis Markowksi, the manager of Gustavo’s laundromat/meth lab, in several episodes of “Breaking Bad.” His acting credits also included roles in “Sleeper Cell,” “CSI: Miami,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and over 30 other television productions.

According to his obituary, Batayeh is survived by his great nieces and nephews, Ella, Dominic, Olivia, Sophia, Kai, Maze, and Codi.