Brendan Hunt may be considered the toast of Hollywood and London, but don’t tell that to the kid that kept him up all night.

The “Ted Lasso” star’s 2-year-old son woke him up before dawn on Wednesday morning and never went back to sleep.

“He woke up at approximately 2:22 a.m. and he has not slept since,” the actor revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The mostly sleepless night comes days after Hunt appeared at The White House alongside his “Ted Lasso” costars, which he still can’t believe.

“I mean it’s bonkers! What are we doing there?” he exclaimed. “I know what we were doing there. We were there to bring attention to try to destigmatize mental health and that’s a good reason to be there.”

“It’s just insane what’s happened with this show,” he pondered about the momentous occasion.

The “Horrible Bosses 2” actor credits the feel-good nature of the series for its success.

“Being nice to each other somehow seems novel these days,” he said.

Not only does he star in the hit series, but he also serves as an executive producer and he was the show’s co-creator alongside Jason Sudeikis.

Both he and Sudeikis have known each other for years. They met in the late-’90s when both men worked in the Chicago improv scene.

It was when they both did improv in Amsterdam, that they caught the “soccer bug,” Hunt said, which he credited for bringing them to where they are today.

While the show is in its third and final season, it may not necessarily be the end all be all.

“We may return in some other form. We just don’t know yet,” he revealed. “We’re just very tired of each other’s faces right now and we need to get a break. We’ll take a little break to see what happens.”

He did hint that he isn’t opposed to a Coach Beard spinoff.

Fans will just have to wait and see.

The final season of “Ted Lasso” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

New episodes drop Wednesdays through May 31.