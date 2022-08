Brett Cullen talked to us about playing Bill Sherman in “Winning Time” and how it feels like he’s gone back in time on set. He also spoke about how he’s very proud to be part of “It Snows All The Time” as the subject matter Dementia is very close to his heart, after having to care for his mother and now brother that suffer with the disease.

“It Snows All The Time” is available on video and on demand now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 25, 2022