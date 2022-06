Brian Dunkleman shared details about his time on “American Idol” and what it meant to pull the Dunkleman. He said the pandemic helped him get back on his feet and shared how his recent project “Dunkleman” is already leading to new opportunities in acting. “Dunkleman” shares Brian’s story and several behind-the-scenes stories from “American Idol.”

“Dunkleman” is available to watch on Amazon Prime now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 7, 2022.