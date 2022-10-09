Award-winning writer, producer and director David Leaf discusses his newly updated book, “God Only Knows: The Story of Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys and the California Myth.”

Leaf also previewed a Q&A event happening at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music’s Lani Hall Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but seating is limited. You can RSVP by email. The Q&A will also be livestreamed.

Leaf’s book available to purchase now online.

