The much-anticipated collaboration between the princess of pop and a legendary singer has finally dropped.

Britney Spears and Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer” is a dance remix of John’s 1971 hit “Tiny Dancer” and melds his hits “The One” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” while having Spears’ vocals in the background.

The single marks the first time in six years the “Gimme More” singer has released new music. The Thousand Oaks resident took to Instagram to comment on what the collaboration meant for her amid a whirlwind year in her personal life.

“It’s pretty darn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time,” she penned. “I’m kinda overwhelmed … it’s a big deal to me.”

Following the post, Spears has since deleted her account on the platform, but she’s still on Twitter.

The track is reminiscent of the “Candle in the Wind” singer’s 2021 hit “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” which melded his songs “Kiss the Bride,” “Rocket Man,” “Where’s the Shoorah?” and “Sacrifice” into a bop that features Dua Lipa.

John and Spears first met in 2014 at an Oscar viewing party and she later tweeted her love of “Tiny Dancer,” sowing the seeds for the latest collaboration. John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

You can listen to “Hold Me Closer” wherever you stream your music.