Britney Spears’ memoir is coming out in just days and the public has been getting bombshell after bombshell from excerpts already released.

Spears is now speaking out about all the headlines they have generated.

The singer took to Instagram to issue a statement.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means! That was me then… that is in the past! I don’t like the headlines I am reading… that’s exactly why I quit the business four years ago!” she wrote. “Most of the book is from 20 years ago… I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life! Either way, that is the last of it and s–t happens!”

She said the purpose of the memoir was to help people, not rehash old memories.

Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

“This is actually a book I didn’t know needed to be written… although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences, which is what the press is doing and it’s dumb and silly! I have moved on since then!”

Earlier this week excerpt released revealed why the “Sometimes” singer shaved her head in 2007 and how her conservatorship made her feel like a “child-robot.”

The biggest bombshell revealed was that she became pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s child when the couple dated over 20 years ago. The couple then agreed to get an abortion, which Spears called “the most agonizing” thing she has “ever experienced” in her life.

The singer’s memoir “The Woman in Me” hits bookshelves on Oct. 24.