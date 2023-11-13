The Princess of Pop appears to be passing that sparkly tiara.

Over the weekend, Britney Spears posted two photos of her with Taylor Swift on Instagram.

The first photo was taken 20 years ago when Spears was first introduced to the young singer backstage while on tour.

The second photo was taken in 2008 at the MTV Video Music Awards, just when Swift was becoming a household name.

In the caption, Spears recounted that first meeting. She said it was during her “Oops Tour” in 2003, but that year Spears was actually on her Onyx Hotel Tour.

She said her manager’s assistant was trying to be a manager himself and wanted to introduce her to a new artist.

“There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you. I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar,” Spears explained.

“I was like wow wow she’s unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation,” she continued.

The pop star called Swift her “girl crush” and commended her Eras Tour.

“Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning!!!”